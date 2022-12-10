Footballing world reacts as Morocco beat Portugal to qualify for the semifinals

Morocco made history by defeating Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup semi-finals, continuing their incredible World Cup campaign.
Youssef En-stunning Nesyri’s header in the first half proved to be the game-winner.
The Africans produced yet another outstanding defensive performance, holding on to their 1-0 lead for the majority of the game.
The incredible result has the footballing world reacting. Demba Ba, Mesut Ozil were some of the few to tweet immediately.
Proud ?? What a team! ???? What an achievement for the African continent & the Muslim world ?? Great to see such a fairytale is still possible in modern football – this will give so many people so much power & hope ????? #Morocco #WorldCup #Qatar2022
— Mesut Özil (@M10) December 10, 2022
HISTORY ??? pic.twitter.com/TR6MNMcipp
— Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) December 10, 2022
Morocco topped a group that featured Croatia and Belgium. They eliminated Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages, becoming the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal.
No matter what happens, they're already won ???? pic.twitter.com/hFKa0cwa1R
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 10, 2022
Shakira, the famous singer who is also Gerard Pique’s ex and is known for her brilliant World Cup song “Waka Waka” also joined the party.
This time for Africa!! ??? #WorldCup
— Shakira (@shakira) December 10, 2022