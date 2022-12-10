Footballing world reacts as Morocco beat Portugal to qualify for the semifinals

Morocco made history by defeating Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup semi-finals, continuing their incredible World Cup campaign.

Youssef En-stunning Nesyri’s header in the first half proved to be the game-winner.

The Africans produced yet another outstanding defensive performance, holding on to their 1-0 lead for the majority of the game.

The incredible result has the footballing world reacting. Demba Ba, Mesut Ozil were some of the few to tweet immediately.

Proud ?? What a team! ???? What an achievement for the African continent & the Muslim world ?? Great to see such a fairytale is still possible in modern football – this will give so many people so much power & hope ????? #Morocco #WorldCup #Qatar2022 — Mesut Özil (@M10) December 10, 2022

Morocco topped a group that featured Croatia and Belgium. They eliminated Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages, becoming the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal. No matter what happens, they're already won ???? pic.twitter.com/hFKa0cwa1R — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 10, 2022

Shakira, the famous singer who is also Gerard Pique’s ex and is known for her brilliant World Cup song “Waka Waka” also joined the party.