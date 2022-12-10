Footballing world reacts as Morocco beat Portugal to qualify for the semifinals

Morocco made history by defeating Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup semi-finals, continuing their incredible World Cup campaign.

Youssef En-stunning Nesyri’s header in the first half proved to be the game-winner.

The Africans produced yet another outstanding defensive performance, holding on to their 1-0 lead for the majority of the game.

The incredible result has the footballing world reacting. Demba Ba, Mesut Ozil were some of the few to tweet immediately.

 

 

Shakira, the famous singer who is also Gerard Pique’s ex and is known for her brilliant World Cup song “Waka Waka” also joined the party.

 

 

