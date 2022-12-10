England manager Gareth Southgate has responded to questions regarding his future at the national team.

Tonight saw the Three Lions crash out of the World Cup following a 2-1 loss to reigning champions France.

Aurelien Tchouameni netted the opener before Harry Kane was able to reply by converting a spot-kick in the 54th minute. Olivier Giroud then headed home from a corner to retake France’s lead, giving England just 12 minutes to find a response.

They were given a golden opportunity, though, as Theo Hernandez’s foul on Mason Mount led to England being awarded another penalty on the night. Kane stepped up to try and net his second goal but saw his effort fly over the crossbar – ending the Three Lions’ World Cup campaign.

It is now three consecutive major tournaments in which England have fallen short in the final stages. They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018, the Euro 2020 final and now the quarter-final.

Due to their lack of success under Southgate, questions have been raised on whether or not he will remain as the England manager.

Southgate addresses future as manager

He addressed it briefly in his post-match interview with ITV, saying: “I think after every tournament we’ve sat and reviewed and reflected. That needs a little bit of time to make sure that everybody makes the right decision.”

His contract runs until the end of Euro 2024.