German international breaks his leg whilst skiing after getting knocked out of the World Cup

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke his leg whilst skiing after they were knocked out of the World Cup.

Germany were knocked out of the World Cup after failing to get out of the group stage.

The players will have been given a little time off by their clubs following their World Cup heartbreak, with many jetting off on holiday to take their minds off football for a few days.

Most players will have been looking to relax with family, but Bayern goalkeeper Neuer made the decision to go on a skiing trip, and it backfired.

As seen below, Neuer has now broken his leg whilst skiing and will miss the rest of the season.

Official: Manuel Neuer broke his leg while on holiday and also underwent surgery. His season is over. ?? #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/lDwtPXaJNs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2022

There’s no doubt Bayern will be extremely disappointed with Neuer, partaking in such a dangerous sport in the middle of the season.

Of course, footballers are free to enjoy themselves in their spare time, but taking such a big risk isn’t the smartest thing to do.

Bayern will now be without their number-one goalkeeper for the season, so there’s a good chance they could explore their options in the January transfer window.