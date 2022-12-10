Harry Kane’s penalty kick to level the tie against France has equalled the record for the most goals scored by an England player.

He has the rest of the match to become the holder of the record, too, as Kane and Wayne Rooney are now tied for 53 goals.

France drew the first blood through an Aurelien Tchouameni strike before a foul by the Frenchman on Bukayo Saka gave the Three Lions the perfect opportunity to bring the match level.

England’s captain Kane has always been prolific from the penalty spot and proved it again tonight in a must-win clash for his national team. It’s now all to play for at the Al Bayt Stadium, with the reigning champions keen to lift the lucrative trophy again.

Next up for the winner

The winner tonight will face Morocco in the semi-final after they made history by knocking out Portugal earlier today. On the other side of the tournament bracket, Argentina will take on Croatia.