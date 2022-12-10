Ryan Babel has opened up on his failed move to West Ham United.

The former Liverpool player, who left Galatasaray in the summer, now plays his football fellow Turkish side Eyupspor.

However, although the 35-year-old striker has played in multiple countries for several different clubs, including Fulham and Ajax, according to the man himself, he once came close to joining West Ham, before opting against the switch.

“I have been very close to a transfer to West Ham United,” he told Soccer News.

“There was concrete talk of a swap deal for Carlton Cole, but it didn’t quite go according to plan. I was told it was on loan and that I would return to Liverpool later.

“But on transfer deadline day I found out that West Ham would buy me, and I didn’t want that at all. Besides, my business manager was not aware of that either.

“When push came to shove, my business manager and I decided not to do it, so the transfer did not go through.”

