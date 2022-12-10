Journalist dies whilst covering Argentina vs Netherlands in the World Cup in Qatar

Journalist Grant Wahl passed away while covering Argentina vs Netherlands during the World Cup.

Wahl was a sports journalist and reporter usually working out in the USA. Wahl has previously worked for the likes of CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, and Fox Sports.

You may recognise Wahl as the journalist who attempted to enter a stadium at the World Cup in Qatar, whilst wearing a rainbow shirt, as seen in the tweet below.

Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.” pic.twitter.com/TvSGThMYq8 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

According to NPR, during the Argentina vs Netherlands game, Wahl collapsed in the media area as reporters scattered, before Wahl received CPR. Unfortunately, it’s now been confirmed that Wahl didn’t survive.

Earlier this month, Wahl had reported that he wasn’t feeling too great and confirmed that he had bronchitis.

“Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you … What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort,” said Wahl, as reported by NPR, just five days before he passed away.

Floods and floods of tributes have poured in since the announcement of his death. The US Soccer Twitter account paid their tributes to Wahl in a lengthy, heartfelt tweet.

May he rest in peace.