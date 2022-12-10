Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is excited to be joining DC United with the move in the advanced stages.

Klich now looks set to leave Leeds, with MLS Soccer reporting that Klich is looking forward to leaving the Yorkshire club a move to America.

Klich’s move to DC United is in the advanced stages as he looks set to work with Premier League legend Wayne Rooney.

Klich has struggled for game time this season, so it’s no surprise to see him seeking a move.