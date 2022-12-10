Leeds United star can’t wait to leave the club and seal his transfer overseas

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is excited to be joining DC United with the move in the advanced stages.

Klich now looks set to leave Leeds, with MLS Soccer reporting that Klich is looking forward to leaving the Yorkshire club a move to America.

Klich’s move to DC United is in the advanced stages as he looks set to work with Premier League legend Wayne Rooney.

Klich has struggled for game time this season, so it’s no surprise to see him seeking a move.

  1. The player as given the club a great service and we appreciate his efforts. JM as come in and wants to stamp is own team which is understandable. A few of our senior player’s will be moved on in the next season or two, it’s how football evolves. We wish the lad All the best if he goes to DC United and can make a few quid as his career comes toward it’s end.

