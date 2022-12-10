Liverpool and Chelsea could make a move for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge during the January transfer window.

Berge has been one of the best-performing midfielders in the Championship this season. The Norweigan international has played in the Premier League with Sheffield United in the past but stuck with the Yorkshire side after they got relegated to the Championship.

There’s no doubt Berge is capable of playing in the top flight once again, and he’s now attracting interest from two of the biggest clubs in England.

According to Jeunes Footeux, Chelsea and Liverpool could make a move for Berge in the January transfer window, with Sheffield United looking to receive around €20m for the midfielder.

The report claims that Berge is looking to leave Sheffield United in the near future, with the Premier League undoubtedly an attractive destination for the Norweigan.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract at the end of the season, and Liverpool struggling so far in the Premier League, it’s no surprise to hear both clubs are looking for reinforcements in this position as we approach the January transfer window.