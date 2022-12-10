Liverpool have initiated contact with Argentinian World Cup star ahead of January transfer window

Liverpool have initiated contact with Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez ahead of a potential move in the January transfer window.

Fernandez has been in impressive form for Argentina at the World Cup, helping guide his country into the semi-finals.

A goal in the group stage was a particular highlight and there will be no doubt that clubs around Europe will be keeping a close eye on his progress out in Qatar.

Now, according to Record, Liverpool have already made contact with Fernandez regarding a potential move. The report claims that Benfica are expecting a sale within the next few months.

With Jude Bellingham set to be out of Liverpool’s price range, they’ve turned their attention to the Argentinian midfielder.

However, Fernandez’s release clause currently stands at €120m, and it’s difficult to see Liverpool paying such a fee.

If Fernandez is actively pushing for a move, to avoid unrest in the camp, Benfica may reluctantly allow him to leave for a smaller fee.

There’s no doubt Benfica will be desperate to keep hold of him, but when the Premier League clubs come knocking it’s difficult for a player to turn down.