Liverpool star set to start for England as Gareth Southgate’s makes back-five decision

England face France in the quarter-final of the World Cup on Saturday, with both sides standing an excellent chance of winning the tournament if they advance to the next round.

With Gareth Southgate known for his pragmatism, which has possibly been his downfall in big games in the last couple of tournaments, many will expect England to lineup with a back five against France to try and deal with the threat of Kylian Mbappe.

However, after such impressive attacking performances, it seems highly negative to focus your game around the opposition, rather than continuously playing the way England have been playing and taking the game to France.

Now, according to Matt Law, England are set to be unchanged from their game against Senegal. Many fans have questioned Jordan Henderson’s role in the team, particularly before the tournament, but the Liverpool midfielder is set to start, and rightfully so.

Henderson has been excellent in an England shirt this tournament, with his leadership and experience evident on the pitch.

Kyle Walker looks set to keep his place, with many fans across the country pinning their hopes on the Manchester City defender to deal with Mbappe’s electric pace.