Liverpool were close to signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham during the summer transfer window.

Bellingham is one of the most sought-after young talents in the whole of Europe right now. Since moving to Germany, Bellingham has developed into a key player for both club and country, despite being just 19 years old.

Any interested club is likely going to have to fork out an insane amount of cash to prise Bellingham away from Borussia Dortmund, but one club almost did during the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool were close to signing Bellingham earlier this year, with the report claiming a deal was virtually done.

However, in the end, a deal failed to materialise, but Jurgen Klopp is still keen to bring Bellingham to the Premier League.

Bellingham would be an excellent addition to most European sides, but particularly Liverpool after their struggles this season.

Their current crop of midfielders aren’t getting any younger and have struggled with injuries during this campaign, so it’s no surprise to see Liverpool going all-in for Bellingham.