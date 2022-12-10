West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Sao Paulo defender Luizao.

90min released an article on the Brazilian defender recently, which claimed the Hammers were closing in on securing the 20-year-old’s signature.

However, more recent reports now claim the Londoners are at risk of missing out on the talented South American centre-back due to his agent demanding ridiculously high fees.

MORE: Man United transfer target to cost €120m, he dreams of playing in the Premier League

Seemingly unwilling to meet the agent’s sky-high demands, the Hammers could divert their attention to other targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Since being promoted to Sao Paulo’s senior first-team in the summer, Luizao, who has less than 12 months left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 20 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to a single goal along the way.