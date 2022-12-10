Manchester United learn asking price for Portuguese World Cup star

Manchester United have learnt the asking price of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos after his World Cup performances.

Ramos was recently selected to start Portugal’s round of sixteen game ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 21-year-old striker grabbed at the chance with both hands, scoring a hattrick in a 6-1 victory over Switzerland.

Ramos will be hoping he can continue his fine form for the remainder of the tournament, and with the January transfer window approaching, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some clubs come in for the Benfica striker.

However, according to Jornal de Noticias (via Sport Witness), Benfica aren’t willing to negotiate below Ramos’ release clause of €120m.

The report claims that Manchester United are interested in signing Ramos, but they will face hefty competition. PSG, Bayern Munich, Wolves and Newcastle are also interested in the Portuguese star, but it’s difficult to see any club paying the release clause.

There’s a good chance Manchester United could prioritise a striker during the January transfer window, due to Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract recently being terminated.