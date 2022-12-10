Morocco’s incredible World Cup campaign continues.

The North Africans have reached the tournament’s semi-finals after beating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The huge match, which was played Al Thumama Stadium, saw Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri score what turned out to be the game’s winning goal in the 43rd minute.

Climbing highest to get on the end of a cross from teammate Yahia Attiyat Allah, En-Nesyri headed his country into a lead, which the country managed to hold on to, despite being under pressure for large parts of the game.

Morocco’s win, which has come at the expense of Fernando Santos’ Portugal, now means the Africans have set up a blockbuster semi-final against the winner of England’s game against France later on Saturday night.

The competition’s second semi-final, which is scheduled to be played at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, December 14, is set to kick off at 7 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast on ITV and BBC.