Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United monitoring situation of prolific World Cup star

Newcastle United, Arsenal, Southampton, Manchester United and Leeds United are all reportedly monitoring Benfica star, Goncalo Ramos.

The 21-year-old netted the first hattrick of the 2022 World Cup against Switzerland when he was deployed in the absence of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ramos made a name for himself with his performance, as his three goals helped secure their place in the quarter-finals. He has never played outside of the Portuguese top division after bursting through the ranks of Benfica’s academy.

According to journalist Dean Jones speaking to GiveMeSport, several Premier League sides are interested in overseeing a deal for the forward.

The Magpies are one side on the list, and they will certainly have the funds to lure Ramos to St James’ Park given their financial backing.

The Red Devils may replace Ronaldo with another Portuguese talent. The club will be looking to bolster their attacking options with a new striker in January given his recent exit.

Dean Jones’ comments

Jones said: “While man-of-the-moment Goncalo Ramos looks a golden ticket that could move anywhere from Benfica – but he has a big release clause and holds more value than ever. Look out for interest from Leeds, Southampton and Wolves but also Newcastle, Arsenal and Man United.”