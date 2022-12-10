Newcastle United told €130m star won’t sign for PIF

Jude Bellingham would not sign for Newcastle United.

That is the view of TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan, who does not think the Magpies will be in the running for Borussia Dortmund’s in-demand midfielder.

Bellingham, 19, is undoubtedly one of the sport’s biggest prospects.

Currently impressing with England on the world stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 19-year-old, who has played an integral role for the Three Lions as they prepare for a quarter-final clash against France, is quickly becoming one of Europe’s most in-demand players.

Reportedly wanted by the likes of Man City, Liverpool and Real Madrid, it is inevitable that the young midfielder will end up leaving Dortmund before his contract expires in 2025.

However, one club Jordan does not expect Bellingham to move to is Eddie Howe’s Magpies.

“Why would Jude Bellingham go to a work in progress?” Jordan said on TalkSPORT.

The pundit added: “If he is going for £130 million, he is going to get £200,000, £300,000, £400,000 per week, and obviously why would he go to Newcastle?

“It’s one thing Kieran Trippier buying into the vision, it’s another thing the most sought-after player in European football signing at this stage. I might be wrong, but I suspect I am not.”