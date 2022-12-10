Report names four players who are set to leave West Ham in order to raise funds

According to a recent report from Claret and Hugh, West Ham United are plotting the sale of up to four first-team players in a bid to ‘raise funds’ for some new signings.

Speaking recently about the Hammers’ transfer ambitions, C&H have named Arthur Masuaku, Darren Randolph, Manu Lanzini, Harrison Ashby (and potentially Ben Johnson) as leading candidates to leave London in the January transfer window.

“West Ham will be looking to raise funds via fire sale at the club this January,” they said.

MORE: Argentina beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-final

“The big hope is that Arthur Masuaku will be fit to return to the Beskitas side and that a £13 million deal can be completed early.

“Darren Randolph – who has played 45 minutes in the last season and a half is also available at a knockdown £1 million.

“Had we not so many defensive issues which remain unresolved – Aguerd and Zouma – a question mark would be hanging over Ben Johnson where no new contract agreement is in sight despite him being out of contract in the summer.

“Harrison Ashby too looks to be on his way of course to Newcastle whilst Manu Lanzini is another for whom offers would be entertained given he is in his 30th year and has a year left on his current deal.”