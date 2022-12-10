Tyler Adams, according to Sky Sports pundit David Prutton, would be tempted to leave Leeds United due to his future ambitions if a bid in the region of £50 million was lodged, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 23-year-old captained the United States at the Qatar World Cup, where he impressed fans and pundits alike with a string of outstanding performances, particularly against England in the group stages.

Leeds only completed the midfielder’s transfer from RB Leipzig in the summer for a fee of around £20 million, and he has since established himself as a key player in Jesse Marsch’s midfield.

However, according to Yorkshire Evening Post pundit Prutton, Adams would be tempted to leave Leeds if a £50 million bid came in.

He wrote:

“In the sense of performance wise, it feels like Tyler Adams is growing into a player that belongs at that level. I think he’s everything that you want in a modern-day midfielder and I think Leeds fans will be looking at him and counting their lucky stars that he’s very much part of what they’re doing going forward.

“When it comes to the future of Tyler Adams, football is very immediate. You could say that Tyler has only been at Leeds for a few months but if someone comes in and says ‘here’s 50million quid for him’ then you say ‘oh crikey’ and the ambition of the player has got to come into it.

“Tyler does strike me as a very ambitious player and the young man that we are seeing now is a manifestation of the kid that I saw barking orders at senior players for New York Red Bulls. His career has gone in that type of trajectory.”

Marsch will be hoping that Adams will honour his contract and become a key member of Leeds’ push for European football in the coming years, after signing a contract until the summer of 2027.

However, given Leeds’ poor start to the current season, it won’t be a shock at all if the player decides to jump ship for a better opportunity if one comes.

But if the midfielder is to be enticed away from Elland Road, a bid exceeding Prutton’s £50 million valuation may be required.