“They can now give World Cup to Argentina” – Pepe and Bruno Fernandes slam the referee after Portugal’s World Cup exit

Pepe and Bruno Fernandes have slammed the referee after their quarter-final defeat against Morocco and claimed that FIFA “can now give Argentina the title”.

Argentine referee Facundo Tello officiated Morocco’s 1-0 victory over Portugal, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal being the difference between the teams.

However, veteran centre-back Pepe was enraged by Tello’s influence, which came after Argentina’s victory over the Dutch on Friday.

Pepe said (via Independent):

“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened yesterday.”

“With Messi complaining and Argentina talking. I’m not saying it’s conditional, but what did we play in the second half? Anything.

“Their goalkeeper was always stopped, only added eight minutes of injury time

“After what I saw today, they can now give the title to Argentina.”

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes also reiterated Pepe’s comments and claimed that it was ‘strange’ for an Argentinian referee to officiate their game after Argentina’s qualification.

He said:

“I don’t know if they are going to give the cup to Argentina.”

“I’m going to say what I think. It’s very strange that a referee from a team that is still in the World Cup is in charge.”