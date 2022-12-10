Video: A fan was thrown out of the stadium for throwing water at Ronaldo

During Portugal’s match against Morocco, a fan was thrown out of the Al Thumama Stadium after throwing water at Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was benched for the second game in a row after being rested in their round of 16 win over Switzerland. In the build-up to the 6-1 win over Switzerland, manager Fernando Santos informed the 37-year-old that he was dropped for tactical reasons, but the pair have since reconciled their differences.

The incident happened during the half-time. As the Portuguese walked back towards the bench, one fan appeared to throw water at him from the stands.

A fan appeared to throw water towards Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo
The unidentified man appears to be confronted by others sitting next to him before security quickly intervened, grabbing the fan and escorting him out of the stadium.

The video shared by @adriandelmonte shows the supporter being held back by security. 

 

 

