(Video) Aurelien Tchouameni fires in long-range rocket vs England

France have taken the lead against England during Saturday night’s blockbuster World Cup quarter-final.
Les Bleus, who are looking to defend their 2018 World Cup, have taken a huge step toward setting up a semi-final against Morocco.
Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who was named in Didier Deschamps’ starting lineup, has fired his country into an early lead following a quick France breakaway.
Check out the moment the Real Madrid fired in a rocket of a strike below.
Advantage France ??
A stunning strike from Aurélien Tchouaméni to give France the lead against England#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/v1tkF6Z2eD
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 10, 2022