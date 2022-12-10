(Video) Aurelien Tchouameni fires in long-range rocket vs England

France have taken the lead against England during Saturday night’s blockbuster World Cup quarter-final.

Les Bleus, who are looking to defend their 2018 World Cup, have taken a huge step toward setting up a semi-final against Morocco.

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who was named in Didier Deschamps’ starting lineup, has fired his country into an early lead following a quick France breakaway.

Check out the moment the Real Madrid fired in a rocket of a strike below.