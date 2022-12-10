Video: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to shove fan who approached him after Portugal defeat

Footage has emerged of Cristiano Ronaldo appearing to allegedly shove a pitch invader who approached him while he was storming off the pitch after the defeat to Morocco.

Morocco made history against Portugal when they beat them 1-0 to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.

They took a 1-0 lead before halftime thanks to Youssef En-goal, Nesyri’s with Walid Regragui’s men successfully holding off Portugal. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner came on early in the second half to try and rescue Portugal but failed to make any significant impact.

He broke down to tears immediately after the final whistle and stormed off the pitch but was ambushed by fan on the way.

The footage below shows the fan coming into close range with Ronaldo and the distraught Portuguese appears to shove him before the security grabbed him away.

Watch the incident below (courtesy of @TheMasterBucks):