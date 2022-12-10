Video: Cristiano Ronaldo storms off the pitch in tears as Morocco knocks them out in historical win

Morocco’s fairytale continued with a stunning 1-0 victory over Portugal to advance to the World Cup semi-finals.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s stunning header in the first half turned out to be the match-winner for Morocco as they made history. The Sevilla striker leaped high above Ruben Dias and Diogo Costa in the air to head home Yahia Attiyat Allah’s cross.

It was yet another incredible defensive display from the Africans as they held on to their 1-0 lead for the majority part of the game.

Ronaldo who did not start the game came on in the second with the hope to rescue Portugal but he did not get many chances either apart from one good chance that was saved by the Moroccan keeper.

This was his last chance at winning the World Cup and he looked absolutely devastated as the full-time whistle went. He immediately broke into tears and stormed off the pitch as footages show him crying inconsolably in the tunnel.

Watch the heartbreaking scene below (via @adriandelmonte):

Cristiano Ronaldo in tears. Portugal are out. Shock. ??? #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/vvfeLik5sn — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) December 10, 2022