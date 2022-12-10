(Video) England denied crucial penalty vs France

England are trailing 1-0 against France in Saturday night’s blockbuster World Cup quarter-final.

Looking to book their place in the prestigious competition’s penultimate round, both England and France are hoping to set up an important semi-final clash against Morocco following the African’s brilliant 1-0 win over Portugal earlier in the day.

However, although at the time of writing, there is still the second half to play, England will consider themselves desperately unlucky not to have been afforded the chance to draw level against Les Bleus.

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni opened the game’s scoring after 17 minutes with a long-range strike, but Harry Kane probably should have been awarded a spot kick after being taken out just inside France’s area.

