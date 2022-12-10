Video: Furious Lionel Messi clashes with Louis van Gaal after the game

Tensions were at an all-time high during Argentina’s 4-3 penalty shootout win over the Netherlands.

Lionel Messi’s unbelievable assist gave them the lead before scoring a penalty to give Argentina a comfortable two-goal lead. And just when it looked like it is going to be an easy route to the semi-final for the South Americans, the Netherlands scored two quick goals in the dying minutes of the game to make it 2-2.

Substitute Wout Weghorst made an immediate impact from the bench as he scored a fantastic header first before stunning Argentina in the last kick of stoppage time to send the game into extra-time and penalties which the Argentinians won 4-3.

But things got heated up in the later stages of the game as Messi and his teammates lost their cool multiple times. Lionel Messi even confronted Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal after the game and was held back by staff members.

Watch the clip from the confrontation below:

Messi had to show Louis van Gaal his place! ?? pic.twitter.com/j7ri3s07ij — Leo Messi ? (@WeAreMessi) December 10, 2022