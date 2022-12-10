England manager Gareth Southgate has reacted to his team’s loss to France and exit from the World Cup 2022.

At the past two major tournaments, England reached the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and the final of the Euro 2020 competition, leading many supporters to believe this year was their chance to take it one step further and lift an international trophy.

However, reigning world champions France were able to see out the tightly contested tie and continue on their quest to win back-to-back World Cups. Les Bleus netted two on the night through Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud, with the Three Lions only able to conjure up one goal in return.

Southgate reacts

The manager has had his say on the loss. Southgate said: “I don’t think the players could’ve given any more, they played really well against a top team. It’s fine margins and there’s things at both ends that have ended up deciding the game but I think the way they’ve progressed as a group throughout this tournament has been fantastic.”

Watch Southgate’s reaction in full below:

The thoughts of the boss after a heartbreaking night for the #ThreeLions…pic.twitter.com/9nNz6AQSOP — England (@England) December 10, 2022

Footage courtesy of England.