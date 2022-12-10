(Video) Giant leap from En-Nesyri sees Morocco take lead vs Portugal

Posted by

Morocco have taken a huge lead against Portugal.

The North Africans, who are playing for a place in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, must get past Portugal if they’re to progress to the competition’s penultimate round, and they’ve taken a massive step toward that goal.

MORE: Argentina beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-final

More Stories / Latest News
Major twist as West Ham could now lose player they have already have a deal agreed
Eddie Howe now has doubts about Newcastle United star
Report names four players who are set to leave West Ham in order to raise funds

Just three minutes before half-time in Saturday afternoon’s quarter-final match at the Al Thumama Stadium, Yahia Attiyat Allah delivered a brilliant cross which saw striker Youssef En-Nesyri climb highest to beat goalkeeper Diego Costa.

More Stories Youssef En-Nesyri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.