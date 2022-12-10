(Video) Giant leap from En-Nesyri sees Morocco take lead vs Portugal

Morocco have taken a huge lead against Portugal.

The North Africans, who are playing for a place in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, must get past Portugal if they’re to progress to the competition’s penultimate round, and they’ve taken a massive step toward that goal.

MORE: Argentina beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-final

Just three minutes before half-time in Saturday afternoon’s quarter-final match at the Al Thumama Stadium, Yahia Attiyat Allah delivered a brilliant cross which saw striker Youssef En-Nesyri climb highest to beat goalkeeper Diego Costa.