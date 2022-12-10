(Video) Harry Kane blasts potential game-saving penalty over bar vs France

England National Team
Posted by

England are on the brink of being eliminated from the 2022 World Cup.

The Three Lions, led by Gareth Southgate, were forced to play a quarter-final tie against France.

However, despite being the game’s better team overall, England find themself trailing 2-1 with just minutes to go.

MORE: Morocco beat Portugal to reach World Cup semi-finals

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Olivier Giroud heads France into World Cup lead vs England
Harry Kane levels Wayne Rooney’s record as England’s top goalscorer
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to shove fan who approached him after Portugal defeat

To make matters worse, England were awarded the chance to draw level from the penalty spot after Mason Mount was bundled over inside Les Bleus’ area.

Even though he scored from the same spot earlier in the game, Kane succumb to the pressure and blasted his effort high over Hugo Lloris’ bar.

More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.