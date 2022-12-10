(Video) Harry Kane blasts potential game-saving penalty over bar vs France

England are on the brink of being eliminated from the 2022 World Cup.

The Three Lions, led by Gareth Southgate, were forced to play a quarter-final tie against France.

However, despite being the game’s better team overall, England find themself trailing 2-1 with just minutes to go.

To make matters worse, England were awarded the chance to draw level from the penalty spot after Mason Mount was bundled over inside Les Bleus’ area.

Even though he scored from the same spot earlier in the game, Kane succumb to the pressure and blasted his effort high over Hugo Lloris’ bar.