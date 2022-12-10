England captain Harry Kane has reacted to his side’s 2-1 loss to France and exit from the World Cup.

Kane was England’s only goalscorer of the night as his spot-kick levelled the tie after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener. Olivier Giroud’s header then gave France the lead again, before England were awarded a penalty due to a foul on Mason Mount by Theo Hernandez.

Kane stepped up to take the penalty and secure a brace, but his effort flew well over the crossbar in the closing stages of the quarter-final tie. With the Three Lions then unable to register an equaliser, their exit from Qatar was confirmed when the full-time whistle blew.

Kane reacts

Post-match, the Tottenham Hotspur forward said: “On the night, we were probably the team that created the better chances and had good spells in the game but, as we know, big games come down to fine details, fine margins and they got theirs right and we didn’t.”

He added: “A World Cup is every four years, it’s not like we have another opportunity next year, it’s a long time to wait. I’m proud of the boys. We had a great camp and a great World Cup. Like I said, it comes down to a small detail that I’ll take full responsibility for.”

Listen to Kane’s comments in full below:

The skipper speaks to @itvfootball following tonight's defeat to France…pic.twitter.com/wYNUtzoUoY — England (@England) December 10, 2022

Footage courtesy of ITV.