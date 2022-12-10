(Video) Jordan Pickford shows his sportsmanship by urging cameramen to back off Harry Kane

Jordan Pickford urged the cameramen to show Harry Kane some respect following England’s World Cup quarter-final loss to France.

Kane netted England’s only goal of the night from the penalty spot to bring the match level after Aurelien Tchoumeni’s opener. Shortly after Olivier Giroud’s header, Theo Hernandez fouled Mason Mount and consequently handed the Three Lions a golden opportunity to level the tie again. However, Kane blasted his effort over the crossbar.

After the full-time whistle, the Tottenham Hotspur striker was visibly upset as England’s exit from the tournament was confirmed.

Pickford, who displayed another exceptional performance for his national team, asked the camera operators to show Kane “a bit of respect”.

 

Footage courtesy of BBC Sport.

