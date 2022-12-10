(Video) Kylian Mbappe’s cheeky reaction to Harry Kane’s penalty miss

Kylian Mbappe was happy to see Harry Kane’s spot-kick fly over the crossbar.

France booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals tonight after overseeing a 2-1 win against England. Goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud were enough to progress to the next stage of the tournament, despite the Three Lions having a golden opportunity to level the tie in the closing stages of the match.

After already having one penalty hit the back of the net against his Tottenham Hotspur teammate, Kane was given the responsibility to net one more after Theo Hernandez’s foul on Mason Mount led to a penalty kick after a VAR review.

The England captain is renowned for his shooting ability and is regarded as one of the most prolific goalscorers in football, but his effort tonight headed straight over the crossbar and into the onlooking supporters.

Take a look at Mbappe’s reaction to the miss below:

Mbappe laughing at Kane missing the penalty. It’s hilarious ? ?? pic.twitter.com/LJKi0UDmiR — Plutopanther71 (@henryagyepong71) December 10, 2022