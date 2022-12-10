(Video) Olivier Giroud heads France into World Cup lead vs England

France have taken the lead for the second time during Saturday night’s blockbuster World Cup quarter-final against England.

Les Bleus have arguably been the worst of the two teams but they can so far boast of never trailing.

An opening strike after just 17 minutes from midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni fired the defending champions into an important lead.

However, Les Bleus were pegged back early in the second half after Harry Kane stepped up and smashed a penalty kick past opposition goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Regaining their earlier leads, Didier Deschamps’ France have taken a massive 2-1 lead thanks to all-time record goalscoring Olivier Giroud.