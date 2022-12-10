(Video) Real Betis take club friendly lead against Man United

Manchester United FC
Although all eyes will be on England’s huge World Cup quarter-final against France, Man United are also in action on Saturday evening against Real Betis in a club friendly.

Looking to keep his squad fresh in time for the Premier League’s restart, Red Devils’ manager Erik Ten Hag named a strong team, including Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay, to face Saturday’s La Liga opponents.

However, despite having fielded several senior first-team players, United are heading towards defeat after Nabil Fekir opened the friendly’s scoring.

Check out the moment the former Lyon winger netted below with pictures courtesy of MUTV.

 

