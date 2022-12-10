The two semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed following tonight’s last quarter-final match.

France continue on their quest to lift back-to-back World Cups after seeing out a 2-1 win against England. Aurelien Tchouameni hit a first-half strike to take the lead but then fouled Bukayo Saka in the penalty box, leading to a spot-kick for the Three Lions that was converted by Harry Kane – levelling Wayne Rooney’s record as all-time top England goalscorer. Olivier Giroud then headed home from a corner to retake the lead for Les Bleus.

Mason Mount was fouled by Theo Hernandez to give England yet another penalty, which was blasted over the crossbar by Kane – ending the Three Lions’ World Cup campaign.

Morocco oversaw a triumphant 1-0 win against Portugal and made history by becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal in the 42nd minute was enough to book their place in the next stage of the competition. Remarkably, Morocco are yet to concede a goal from an opposition player.

France vs Morocco

Wednesday, December 14

7 pm

Argentina relied on Lionel Messi again to provide two goals to give them the lead against the Netherlands, one from an exceptional assist and the second from a spot-kick.

A hectic end to the match saw Louis van Gaal’s team net two goals to bring it level in the final seconds of injury time. After a goalless extra-time, the Argentines tasted victory after the penalty shootout went in their favour.

Croatia provided potentially the biggest upset of the tournament as they knocked out the favourites Brazil through penalties. After a 0-0 draw in regular time, Neymar and Bruno Petkovic each hit the back of the net in extra time and after no winning goal, penalties were the only solution.

Misses from Rodrygo and Marquinhos sent the Selecao on the next flight home to South America, whilst Croatia headed to a second consecutive semi-final.

Argentina vs Croatia

Tuesday, December 13

7 pm