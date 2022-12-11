Arsenal and Chelsea interested in signing Premier League winger

Although a transfer is still someway off, according to recent reports, both Arsenal and Chelsea have a long-standing interest in signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha.

That’s according to TEAMtalk journalist Graeme Bailey, who has explained how Zaha has several clubs interested ahead of his contract expiring at Selhurst Park in just six months’ time.

Set to become a free agent, the 30-year-old attacker will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of England as early as the New Year.

However, although open to extending Zaha’s deal, Palace may miss out due to the winger’s dream of playing in UEFA’s prestigious Champions League.

Although interest from English clubs is not as strong as that of clubs throughout Europe, according to Bailey, two teams who have expressed an interest within the last year have been Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Graham Potter’s Chelsea.

“Wilfried Zaha can sign for another club within the next month, that is the reality facing Crystal Palace,” Bailey told TEAMtalk.

MORE: Exclusive: Collymore weighs in on Southgate’s England future

“Contract talks have taken place but a new deal for the 30-year-old does not look likely at this stage.

“Zaha still has a dream of playing in the Champions League in his career, but that only happens with a move.

“At this point, the chances of staying in England look unlikely. Both Arsenal and Chelsea have shown a real interest in the past 12 months but he is not currently seen as a top priority.

“However, there is interest abroad, especially in France with Marseille, Monaco and PSG all expressing an interest in the past 12 months.

“There is also Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Germany, as well as interest from Spain and Italy.”

Since rejoining Palace from Man United back in 2015, Zaha has continued to be one of the Eagles’ most important players and following his time overall with the club, the 30-year-old now boasts 89 goals in 443 matches, across all competitions.