Chelsea enter the race to sign Argentina star after an impressive World Cup

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Argentinian defender Nahuel Molina after an impressive World Cup.

Molina has played a pivotal role in helping Argentina reach the semi-final of the World Cup. The Atletico Madrid defender scored the opening goal against the Netherlands after a sensational through ball from Lionel Messi.

Molina’s ability to get forward and hurt teams in advanced areas make him an exciting, attacking, modern wing-back, perfectly suited to a back-five system.

Now, according to Marca, Chelsea have entered the race to sign Molina. Atletico Madrid won’t want to lose their right-back, but their financial situation means they may have to offload players during the January transfer window.

With Reece James currently out injured and Graham Potter forced to use Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a wing-back role, it’s no surprise to see Chelsea targeting a player of Molina’s profile.

It could be a priority position for Chelsea, with James needing cover and competition in this area, especially with him currently out injured as we head towards the return of the Premier League.

