Dortmund transfer activity hints at Leeds United deal for left-back

Borussia Dortmund are actively pursuing a deal for a left-back and are working on a deal to sign Monchengladbach left-back Ramy Bensebaini.

This could mean what the Yellow Submarine have accepted defeat in keeping Portugal star Raphael Guerreiro, who has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds United in January.

The Yorkshire club are keen to add a left-back when transfer window opens as Jesse Marsch isn’t convinced by Junior Firpo and wants to insert Pascal Struijk in his preferred position after spending half of the season as a left-back.

Leeds have the money ready and Victor Orta is keen to get the deal done in first week of January.

