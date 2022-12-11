Borussia Dortmund are actively pursuing a deal for a left-back and are working on a deal to sign Monchengladbach left-back Ramy Bensebaini.

This could mean what the Yellow Submarine have accepted defeat in keeping Portugal star Raphael Guerreiro, who has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds United in January.

Borussia Dortmund are actively working to sign Ramy Bensebaini. Negotiations are concrete for June, as advanced by @westsven — he’s priority target. ??? #BVB No final decision yet on player side, it’s not done/signed yet. Rapha Guerreiro could leave Dortmund in the summer. pic.twitter.com/jssAB9jvA9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 11, 2022

The Yorkshire club are keen to add a left-back when transfer window opens as Jesse Marsch isn’t convinced by Junior Firpo and wants to insert Pascal Struijk in his preferred position after spending half of the season as a left-back.

Leeds have the money ready and Victor Orta is keen to get the deal done in first week of January.