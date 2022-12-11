Exclusive: Collymore weighs in on Southgate’s England future

Despite England suffering more international heartbreak, this time at the hands of France in the World Cup quarter-finals, Gareth Southgate should remain in his role.

That is the view of former Liverpool player Stan Collymore, who thinks the 52-year-old should be afforded at least two more years.

England came into the 2022 World Cup as one of the favourites to lift the prestigious trophy, however, despite cruising their group and thrashing Senegal 3-0 in the Round of Last 16, the Three Lions were dumped out by France, who ran out narrow 2-1 winners in Saturday night’s blockbuster quarter-final.

With the squad now heading back to England to prepare for the restart of the Premier League on 26 December, speculation surrounding Southgate’s future has begun.

The former defender took the nation’s managerial reins back in 2016 and although widely regarded as the country’s most successful manager since Sir Alf Ramsey, who guided England to their first and only World Cup in 1966, Southgate has yet to lift a major international trophy.

After coming close in 2018 but suffering extra-time defeat against Croatia and then coming up short in the 2020 Euros final against Italy, Southgate has come within touching distance of international glory but has yet to taste it and some fans fear his time is now up, but Collymore would prefer to stick by the ex-Boro defender.

“For me, he should stay until at least the Euros in 2024,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“We’ll be one of the favourites, but I would like to see a shortlist of quality coaches put together to be inserted now and again to work and understand Southgate’s methodology, then after the next Euros, Southgate should become a Technical Director and work with coaches.”

Do you agree with Collymore? – Should Southgate stick around, or should the FA relieve him of his duties? – Let us know in the comments.