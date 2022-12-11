Exclusive: Liverpool pushing for England star but price tag will be more than rumoured €100m

Liverpool are still pushing for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but his price tag will be more than the rumoured €100m.

After his performances at the World Cup and for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League over the last few years, many clubs will be taking a look at Bellingham as he continues to prove himself against some of the best players in the world.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool are still pushing, but he’s going to cost more than the reported €100m price tag.

“Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea. These are the clubs always mentioned regarding Bellingham. Manchester United are also in the race but it’s going to be more difficult for them. Nothing has changed yet, nothing will be decided now. Jurgen Klopp is pushing for the deal, but it’s not decided, agreed or done yet. Once Borussia Dortmund will communicate the price tag, we will see! It will be more than the rumoured €100m,” said Romano.

It’s going to be an intense race for Bellingham, and you’d imagine Dortmund are enjoying his impressive World Cup performances, knowing his price tag can go higher and higher.

With some of the biggest clubs in world football now competing for his signature, it’s scary to think how high this auction could go.

However, no matter how much a club pays for Bellingham, they’re going to get their money’s worth. At 19 years old, Bellingham is far from his full potential, but is already performing at an elite level.