Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract recently terminated, Manchester United are likely to be in the market for a new striker in the upcoming transfer window.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both been utilised in a centre-forward role at times this season, but neither are what you’d call an out-and-out striker.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Manchester United have recently sent scouts to watch Benfica striker Ramos, who scored an impressive hattrick at the World Cup.

“Manchester United are considering many options, we know about Cody Gakpo but there are also others. They are still in internal discussions to decide the best option and then they will proceed. They had their scouts watch Gonçalo Ramos with Benfica many times, but the same happened with other clubs,” said Romano.

Manchester United are likely to be targeting and scouting multiple strikers at the moment due to their situation, and there’s no doubt they will have been impressed with Ramos’ display against Switzerland in the World Cup.

The Portuguese international was controversially chosen to start over former Manchester United player Ronaldo, but it certainly paid off, with Ramos scoring three times as Portugal won the game 6-1.