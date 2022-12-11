Former Spurs manager favourite to take over from Gareth Southgate

Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to take over as England manager.

After England were knocked out of the World Cup, Gareth Southgate’s future as England manager is now in doubt.

Southgate has done well to improve the harmony of the England team and improve results, but ultimately he hasn’t been able to take them over the finish line.

Now, former Spurs manager Pochettino is the favourite to take over from Southgate.

Next permanent England manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Mauricio Pochettino – 4/1
  • Thomas Tuchel – 5/1
  • Brendan Rodgers – 8/1
  • Eddie Howe – 10/1
  • Graham Potter – 12/1
  • Frank Lampard – 16/1
  • Steve Cooper – 16/1
  • Steven Gerrard – 16/1
  • Wayne Rooney – 18/1
Some of the list are more than likely unattainable, so it will be interesting to see who England go for if Southgate does leave his position.

