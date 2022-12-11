Graham Potter gives update on Armando Broja’s horror injury

Chelsea’s Armando Broja suffered a horrible injury during Sunday’s club friendly against Aston Villa.

Although the Blues lost 1-0, the result will be the least of Graham Potter’s worries. Broja picked up a nasty-looking injury early in the game’s first half.

Letting out a gut-wrenching scream that could be heard from a distance, it was obvious the Albanian striker was in deep trouble, and Potter has since backed those fears up.

Providing an update on the 21-year-old’s suspected broken knee, Potter, as quoted by Adam Newson, said: “It was an unfortunate action, I think he got caught up with their player and the ground.

“It doesn’t look positive at the moment, but it is too early to say. Fingers crossed, but it is an awkward one.”

MORE: Exclusive: Collymore weighs in on Southgate’s England future

Chelsea will be hoping Broja is not ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Having allowed Romelu Lukaku to rejoin Inter Milan, Potter, should he be without Broja, will be forced to rely on Kai Havertz as his side’s only real recognised striker.

Set to enter an important period of the season and following Broja’s sickening injury, it wouldn’t be unrealistic to expect the Blues to turn to the January transfer window in search of a new forward.