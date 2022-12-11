Journalist predicts ‘interesting’ transfer saga between Leicester City and Newcastle

Newcastle United will likely use the January transfer window to reinforce their squad in time for the second half of the Premier League season.

The Magpies have enjoyed an impressive start to the 2021-22 season and currently sitting third in the table, Eddie Howe’s Magpies are strong contenders to claim a European spot.

However, not blessed with a hugely deep squad, if the Geordies are to unsettle England’s usual top six, they will probably need to add another player or two, and one star heavily linked with a switch to St James’ Park has been Leicester City, James Maddison (90min).

MORE: “Let down” – Collymore names Man City star as England’s biggest disappointment vs France

Maddison, 26, will be out of contract with Leicester in 18 months’ time and after being called up to represent England in the World Cup, the attacking midfielder boasts a CV that probably outweighs the Foxes’ poor form.

Reportedly wanted by Newcastle United in the New Year, journalist Dean Jones expects the upcoming saga to get ‘really interesting’.

“It’s a really interesting idea and they’ve looked at various types of player,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“I think they’ve been linked to Thuram, Diaby and Kudus. They’re all there or thereabouts, but Maddison ticks a lot of boxes for them. I think this is one that could get really interesting.”

Since joining Leicester City from Norwich City in 2018, Maddison has gone on to feature in 185 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 88 goals along the way.