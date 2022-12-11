Considering he is way down in Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United pecking order, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke the Magpies may be willing to let the New Zealand international leave once the January transfer window opens.

Wood, 31, joined Newcastle United from Burnley in a deal worth around £30m just 12 months ago. However, following the Geordies’ capture of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson’s resurgence, Wood finds himself his club’s third-choice forward.

Looking likely to be offloaded before his contract expires in 2024, O’Rourke believes Howe may be open to sanctioning a sale as early as next month.

“And it just seemed that he is now probably the third-choice striker at Newcastle when everyone’s fit,” the journalist told This is Futbol.

“So maybe Newcastle could be willing to let him move on as well.”