Journalist says Ten Hag is ‘desperate’ for Man United star to turn bad form around

Man United were well represented during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Even though Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions crashed out in the quarter-finals following a 2-1 defeat against France, United will take many positives from their players’ performances.

Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford were the Red Devils’ trio called up to international duty. Although Rashford mostly played a substitute role, he impressed whenever introduced. Shaw and Maguire, however, started every game and were very solid in Southgate’s preferred back four.

However, one player who did not make England’s World Cup squad was winger Jadon Sancho.

MORE: “Let down” – Collymore names Man City star as England’s biggest disappointment vs France

Following a prolonged period of poor form, the 22-year-old, who has failed to replicate what earned him such a big move from Borussia Dortmund 18 months ago, found himself excluded and has been forced to remain with United’s squad.

Ahead of the Premier League’s restart on December 26, Sancho will need to turn his form around to reclaim a starting spot under Erik Ten Hag, especially considering how impressive Alejandro Garnacho has been since his promotion to the first team.

Although unlikely to give up on the former Dortmund winger anytime soon, journalist Pete O’Rourke believes Ten Hag will be absolutely ‘desperate’ to get the 22-year-old Englishman back to his best.

“I think all the onus is on Jadon Sancho to get back to his best form and prove to Erik ten Hag that he deserves a place in that Manchester United team,” O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.

“It’s too early to write him off just yet because he is still a player with huge potential. I’m sure ten Hag would be desperate to see the best of Jadon Sancho as soon as possible.”