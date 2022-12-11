Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post

Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup.

The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night.

However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament, and after losing 1-0 against Morocco, Fernando Santos’ Europeans will now head home, and for Ronaldo, this weekend’s crushing exit will likely be his final appearance in the prestigious competition.

Although not yet confirmed, at the age of 37, it seems incredibly unlikely that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be part of his country’s plans in 2026.

Posting a lengthy statement on his social media recently, Ronaldo (as translated by Google), said: “Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the most ambitious dream of my career. I was happy to win many titles of an international dimension, including for Portugal, but putting the name of our country on the highest level in the world was my biggest dream.

“I fought for it. I fight hard for this dream. In the 5 presences, I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people, I gave my all, and I put everything on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that song.

“Unfortunately yesterday the song ended. It’s not worth reacting hot. I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed for an instant. I was always one more person fighting for everyone’s goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country.

“For now there’s not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal, Thank you, Qatar, The dream was beautiful while it lasted… Now, let’s hope that in time it will be a good adviser and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions.”

Responding to the 37-year-old’s passionate post, France and PSG’s Mbappe responded with a series of emojis, including a GOAT emoji (greatest of all time).