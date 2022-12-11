Leeds United are “concerned” over one potential January transfer says journalist

Leeds are growing increasingly concerned that their poor league position could make it difficult to convince Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro to sign.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds were preparing an offer to sign Guerriero on a pre-contract agreement in January.

However, journalist Dean Jones has weighed in on this potential transfer, and it might not be good news for Leeds fans.

“At the moment, because of their league position, they’re concerned it might be a bit of an issue persuading him to agree to anything. So, Guerreiro is definitely one that Leeds should look at unfolding before they then look at other options,” said Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport.

