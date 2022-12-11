Liverpool and Everton set to battle it out for Championship starlet

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool and Everton are set to battle it out for the signing of Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg.

Despite being just 15 years old, Rigg has already featured for Sunderland’s U21 side. Rigg recently travelled with the first team to Birmingham City to get a taste of what it’s like to be part of the senior squad, showing how highly regarded he is at Sunderland.

Now, according to the Daily Star (via the Daily Express), both Everton and Liverpool are showing an interest in signing the Sunderland youngster. The report also claims that Sunderland’s North-East rivals Newcastle are keeping an eye on Rigg, with his family all fans of The Magpies.

Chris Rigg could become youngest player in Sunderland's history with debut against Birmingham City - Chronicle Live

More Stories / Latest News
Former Spurs manager favourite to take over from Gareth Southgate
England star insists Southgate “got everything spot on” and doesn’t want manager to leave his position
Chelsea enter the race to sign Argentina star after an impressive World Cup

Sunderland are growing increasingly concerned that Rigg will reject a professional contract at the club, and it’s no surprise considering he’s attracting interest from the Premier League despite never playing a senior game.

Signing young talent for the future can often be just as important as signing ready-made players, as the money you can save by investing in talent early on is phenomenal. It’s a medium-risk, high-reward strategy, as there’s no guarantee a player will come good, but the outlay is rarely significant.

More Stories Chris Rigg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.