Liverpool handed injury boost as Romano says when midfielder could return

Liverpool have been handed a potential injury boost after leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed midfielder Arthur Melo could return to action by the end of the month.

Melo, 26, only joined the Reds from Juventus in the summer, but after picking up an untimely injury and requiring surgery, the 26-year-old has only managed one appearance.

Ahead of his loan, which is set to end at the end of the season, Melo, according to Romano, could finally rack up some game time after it was confirmed his latest round of tests will take place within the next ‘days to weeks’.

Positive news for Arthur Melo. Brazilian midfielder will try to be back within the end of the month after first, positive medical check. ?? #LFC New tests have been already scheduled in the next days/weeks but Arthur is pushing to return earlier than expected. pic.twitter.com/gozojkr1f8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 11, 2022

This will come as great news to manager Jurgen Klopp, who is now preparing for the Premier League’s restart on 26 December.

Entering a fiercely congested period of festive fixtures, Liverpool, like every club, will need the bulk of their squad fit and available, and Melo’s impending reintroduction back to first-team action will provide the German with at least one more quality option.