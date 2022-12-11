Man United named favourites to sign Atletico Madrid star

Man United, along the PSG, have been named as the favourites to sign Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.

Although he became the Spaniard’s most expensive player after he joined from Benfica back in 2019 for well over £100m, Felix’s time in Madrid appears to be coming to an end.

Speaking about the attacker’s future earlier this month, Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil confirmed the Portugal international wants to leave the club.

“He is the biggest investment the club has ever made and I think he is at the highest level in the world in terms of talent,” Gil told Spanish television TVE (as quoted by the Daily Mail).

“But for reasons that are not worth going into now – the relationship with the coach, the number of minutes he is playing, his motivation – the reasonable thing is that if there is an offer that is good for the player and the club, that we at least analyse it.

“I would love him to continue, but that is not the player’s idea.”

However, when it comes to potential destinations, although the race remains open, Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils have been credited with having the best chance of signing the talented 23-year-old.

That’s according to a recent report from AS, who have assessed the attacker’s options and consider the Red Devils and PSG as the two likeliest destinations for the former Benfica hitman.

After agreeing to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract, United have since confirmed they will be in the January transfer market in search of a new striker.

Speaking to the club’s official website on Saturday, Ten Hag said, when asked if he wants a new forward, said: “Yes but only when we find the right player.

“We do everything that is in our power, so I do research on every opportunity that comes. We do everything we can if that opportunity will be there.”

